 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Roger Goodell: There’s a lot of work to be done before NFL can play 18 regular-season games

  
Published February 3, 2025 06:29 PM

A report earlier Monday indicated NFL owners want to expand its regular season to 18 games within the next “2-3 years.” With its Super Bowl schedule set through the 2026 season, 2027 would be the earliest the NFL could seek to add another regular-season game.

Commissioner Roger Goodell, though, said the NFL does not have a timetable for when that might happen.

The NFL and the Players Association have not had formal negotiations about an expanded regular season, and the move would have to be collectively bargained.

“It is something that [NFLPA executive director] Lloyd [Howell] and I have had informal conversations about, but there’s a lot of work to be done,” Goodell said. “We committed in 2011 when we signed a Collective Bargaining Agreement that players would not only have a say in that, but they would actually be able to prevent it from happening or support it happening. We were able to do that when we moved to 17 games.”

Since 2021, the NFL has played a 17-game regular season following a three-game preseason.

“If we do [expand], 18 [regular-season games] and two [preseason games] might be a possibility,” Goodell said, “because we know fans love football. They want more football. But we have to be incredibly sensitive and smart about the balance and how we deal with that.”

Goodell noted that 2024 was “extraordinary on player safety and injuries,” with concussions at a historically low level. Altered offseason training methods and schedules, advances in equipment and rules changes have helped make 18 games a greater possibility.