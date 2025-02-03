Roger Goodell: Tom Brady is “incredibly cooperative” avoiding Fox and Raiders conflicts

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Tom Brady has done everything asked of him by the league in balancing his responsibilities as Fox’s No. 1 game commentator and a minority owner of the Raiders.

“Tom has been incredibly cooperative. He calls frequently about it and says, ‘Am I doing OK?’” Goodell said. “I think he’s serious that he separates the two and doesn’t put the league or anyone in a position of conflict.”

But the mere fact that Brady has to frequently call the league and ask if he’s doing OK shows that his situation is far outside the norm. Other team owners and game commentators don’t have to ask that question because they haven’t had special rules implemented for them the way Brady has.

Goodell reiterated that Brady, like every owner, is subject to the league’s tampering policy.

“Everybody in the National Football League, owners and personnel, is still subject to tampering rules,” Goodell said. “Everyone is responsible for his conduct and they’re held accountable.”

Goodell left room for the possibility that the policies on what Brady may and may not do could be changed this offseason. He did not say what changes are being considered.