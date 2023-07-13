 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt
Dr. Diandra: Kyle Busch and William Byron top championship contenders despite penalties and mishaps
Champions Classic - Kentucky v Michigan State
ESPN’s Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for a 3rd time
Milwaukee Brewers v Minnesota Twins
Dodgers acquire pitcher Tyson Miller from Brewers for cash

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitrade_230713.jpg
Is it worth trading for Ohtani?
nbc_dps_lebronespysspeech_230713.jpg
Lebron returning to NBA is far from breaking news
nbc_roto_ctbcardswhitesoxsell_230712.jpg
Should White Sox, Cardinals sell before deadline?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt
Dr. Diandra: Kyle Busch and William Byron top championship contenders despite penalties and mishaps
Champions Classic - Kentucky v Michigan State
ESPN’s Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for a 3rd time
Milwaukee Brewers v Minnesota Twins
Dodgers acquire pitcher Tyson Miller from Brewers for cash

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitrade_230713.jpg
Is it worth trading for Ohtani?
nbc_dps_lebronespysspeech_230713.jpg
Lebron returning to NBA is far from breaking news
nbc_roto_ctbcardswhitesoxsell_230712.jpg
Should White Sox, Cardinals sell before deadline?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Roger Goodell’s goal of $25 billion in annual revenue keeps getting closer

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 13, 2023 10:59 AM

Pigs get fat. Hogs get slaughtered. Hippos just open their mouths and take more.

In 2010, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell created a revenue target for the sport he controls: $25 million annually by 2027.

As of four years ago, the NFL had made it to $15 billion . Adding another $10 billion per year in only eight years seemed overly ambitious. But it still might be doable .

Via FrontOfficeSports.com, national revenue of $12 billion in 2022 could mean, when local revenue is added, $20 billion in total revenue for the entire operation.

Growth in media rights and gambling revenues has nudged the numbers higher. But with the current TV deals locked in through 2029 at the earliest, the league will need to get the final $5 billion per year from somewhere else by 2027.

Coincidentally (or not), Goodell’s contract runs into 2027. It’s almost as if he knew in 2010 that he planned to stay on the job for 17 more years.

If so, that part of his objective apparently will be realized; the unsettled question is whether the hippo that is Big Shield can expand its jaws wide enough to get another $5 billion per year within the next four.