Rome Odunze limited, Kevin Byard out of Bears practice

The Bears made a couple of notable additions to their injury report on Thursday.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze was added to the report with a hip injury that limited his participation and safety Kevin Byard didn’t practice at all due to a back injury. Odunze was on the report with a knee injury the last couple of weeks, but didn’t miss any games and was off the report entirely on Wednesday.

Byard has 19 tackles and a fumble recovery in three starts.

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (groin), defensive back Terell Smith (hip), defensive lineman Darrell Taylor (knee, illness), tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest), and defensive lineman Andrew Billings (knee) were also out of practice. Right tackle Darnell Wright (back), wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel), fullback Khari Blasingame (hand, knee), and left tackle Braxton Jones (knee) were the team’s other limited participants.