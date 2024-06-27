Rome Odunze may serve as Bears’ primary punt returner

The Bears spent the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft on wide receiver Rome Odunze primarily for what he can bring to the offense. But he may bring plenty to the special teams as well.

Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower referred to Odunze as a four-down player, noting that he barely returned punts in college but managed to pick up a Pac-12 Special-Teams Player of the Week award last season after a spectacular 83-yard touchdown.

“Rome is an every-down player. Rome’s a first-down player, a second-down player, a third-down player and a fourth-down player,” Hightower said. “He had three returns on the books and one of those three returns was a house call.”

Asked if Odunze is the favorite to win the punt returner job in Chicago, Hightower wouldn’t answer but did say he’s a contender for the job.

“I would never discuss that in the open,” he said. “He’s in contention, just like everybody else. Best man will win, cream rises to the top.”

The biggest question for the Bears may be whether they think the potential rewards on special teams are worth the risks of injury. If it’s purely a question of Odunze’s abilities, there’s little doubt that he’s capable of making big plays in the return game.