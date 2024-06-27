Rome Odunze may serve as Bears’ primary punt returner

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_antoniopierce_240626.jpg
Unpacking bankruptcy reports around Pierce
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240626.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL ever expand to London?
nbc_pft_londonteam_240626.jpg
Florio: I’d be ‘stunned’ if NFL made London move

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_antoniopierce_240626.jpg
Unpacking bankruptcy reports around Pierce
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240626.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL ever expand to London?
nbc_pft_londonteam_240626.jpg
Florio: I’d be ‘stunned’ if NFL made London move

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rome Odunze may serve as Bears’ primary punt returner

  
Published June 27, 2024 10:31 AM

The Bears spent the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft on wide receiver Rome Odunze primarily for what he can bring to the offense. But he may bring plenty to the special teams as well.

Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower referred to Odunze as a four-down player, noting that he barely returned punts in college but managed to pick up a Pac-12 Special-Teams Player of the Week award last season after a spectacular 83-yard touchdown.

“Rome is an every-down player. Rome’s a first-down player, a second-down player, a third-down player and a fourth-down player,” Hightower said. “He had three returns on the books and one of those three returns was a house call.”

Asked if Odunze is the favorite to win the punt returner job in Chicago, Hightower wouldn’t answer but did say he’s a contender for the job.

“I would never discuss that in the open,” he said. “He’s in contention, just like everybody else. Best man will win, cream rises to the top.”

The biggest question for the Bears may be whether they think the potential rewards on special teams are worth the risks of injury. If it’s purely a question of Odunze’s abilities, there’s little doubt that he’s capable of making big plays in the return game.