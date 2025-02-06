 Skip navigation
Manning believes NYG need a veteran QB, leadership
How Gibbs, Montgomery became 'Sonic and Knuckles'
Winston hungry to prove he's a 'trustworthy QB'

Rome Odunze says he’s ready for anything with Ben Johnson’s trick plays

  
Published February 6, 2025 01:02 PM

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze is excited to play for new head coach Ben Johnson — and excited about showing off some skills he hasn’t previously displayed, thanks to Johnson’s penchant for trick plays.

Odunze said on the PFT Live set at Super Bowl LIX that he’s already thinking about the possibility that Johnson might have him throw a pass to quarterback Caleb Williams.

“Whatever he needs me to do in the offense, I’m going to get it done. If that’s warming my arm up, have Caleb go run routes in the offseason, I might have to do that, just to practice,” Odunze said.

One of Johnson’s best trick plays, known as Stumblebum, came when Lions quarterback Jared Goff pretended to fumble before throwing a touchdown pass against the Bears. Odunze and his teammates were stunned.

“I remember watching the replays and being like, ‘What happened?’ That was fresh in the moment, we didn’t know if they did it on purpose or if it was a trick play. Watching it back, that was an incredible play,” Odunze said.

Now Odunze hopes he’s on the receiving end — or the throwing end — of some of Johnson’s trick plays.