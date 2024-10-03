Romeo Doubs, absent on Thursday, is day to day due to personal reasons

Packers receiver Romeo Doubs did not practice Thursday, and coach Matt LaFleur revealed that Doubs was out for personal reasons.

The Packers consider Doubs day to day, and LaFleur is hopeful Doubs will return to practice Friday.

“Yeah, I would hope so,” LaFleur said Thursday, via Zach Krause of USA Today. “We’ll take it one day at a time.”

Doubs’ 224 offensive snaps are the most among Packers receivers this season. He has 12 receptions for 169 yards, averaging a career-high 14.1 yards per catch.

The Packers already are expected to play Sunday’s game against the Rams without Christian Watson, who has missed practice all week with his ankle injury.

Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath are the receivers behind Doubs and Watson. Julian Hicks, Cornelius Johnson and TJ Luther are receivers on the practice squad.