Romeo Doubs goes to locker room for concussion evaluation, Packers trail 10-3

The Packers have gotten on the board, but they lost one of their wide receivers on the way to their first points of the game.

Romeo Doubs slammed the back of his head into the turf while trying to make a catch in the end zone and he remained down for a long time. He eventually got up and made his way to the locker room for further concussion evaluation.

Doubs missed two games with a concussion earlier this season and has been wearing a Guardian Cap since returning to action. The Packers came into the game without Christian Watson, so they are now doubly thin at receiver.

Doubs is one of a handful of Packers who have had to leave Sunday’s game with injuries. Left guard Elgton Jenkins was ruled out with a stinger and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt will not return after suffering a leg injury.

A defensive pass interference penalty on Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell gave the Packers a first down at the 9-yard-line a couple of plays after Doubs was hurt, but the Packers had to settle for a field goal after a pair of Jordan Love incompletions. Brandon McManus made the kick and it is 10-3 Eagles with 5:46 left in the third quarter.