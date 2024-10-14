Romeo Doubs happy to be back to his “regular self”

Romeo Doubs missed last week’s game while serving a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. On Sunday, the Packers receiver caught three passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

“I was able to get back to my regular self, you know?” Doubs said after the Packers’ 34-13 win, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “Despite what was going on, I just had to do the best of my ability, just limiting those distractions, and ultimately, it paid off.”

Doubs skipped two days of practice before the Packers’ game against the Rams in Week 5 and failed to communicate with the team about his absence. He said last week that he wishes he had “handled things differently” but explained he had “some things going on mentally.”

He again denied that his absence had anything with wanting a bigger role in the offense.

Doubs did not start Sunday and was not targeted on the first two series, but, in the end, everyone left happy after Doubs’ performance and the team’s win.

“Yeah, I’m good, man,” Doubs said. “I’m just ready to be a ballplayer, try to move past whatever has happened and just get back to our winning culture like Green Bay has always been.”