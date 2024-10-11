Romeo Doubs, back from a one-game suspension, wishes he had handled things differently

Packers receiver Romeo Doubs said Friday that he addressed teammates after returning from a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.

Doubs skipped Thursday’s and Friday’s practices last week and did not make the trip to Los Angeles with the team. He met with coach Matt LaFleur on Monday.

“I absolutely wish I would’ve handled things differently,” Doubs said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today.

Doubs said he “had some things going on mentally.”

“I’m thankful that I’m here now,” Doubs said. “I do not feel comfortable getting too deep into [the reasons]. I did my best communicating, and I’m just thankful that I’m here right now.”

Doubs caught 12 passes for 169 yards in the first four games, and entering Week 5, his 20 targets were tied for third on the team. He played 81 percent of the snaps in the first four games.

“It’s much bigger than just obviously me individually finding my role. In this league, it’s just winning football games,” Doubs said.

He insisted wanting a bigger role had nothing to do with skipping practice and called himself a “team guy.”

“I had to make sure that I got the family together again,” Doubs said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I’d say there was some things going on off the field, so as far as just the organization and just the staff, players, there’s nothing going on within that area, so I just wanna make myself clear there.”

Doubs said he is doing “fine” and happy to be back with the team.

“There’s just some things I have going on off the field. I just had to make sure that I had that under control,” he said.

Doubs will play Sunday against the Cardinals, LaFleur said.