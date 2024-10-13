 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Romeo Doubs touchdown gives Packers 14-0 lead

  
Published October 13, 2024 01:49 PM

Last week, the Packers suspended wide receiver Romeo Doubs for skipping practice. This week, Doubs is back and all-in on the Packers’ offense.

Doubs caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter, making a nifty move to dive into the end zone, to give the Packers a 14-0 lead over the Cardinals.

It was Doubs’ first touchdown catch of the season and may be an indication that he’s a happy camper again after reportedly being upset with his role in the offense. He and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur exchanged a high five after the touchdown.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is off to a strong start, having also hit Jayden Reed on a touchdown pass in the first quarter, while Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has completed just one of his four passes, for nine yards. So far, it’s been a one-sided game in the home team’s favor today in rainy Green Bay.