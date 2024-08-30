Ron Rivera joins NFL Network

Ron Rivera, a two-time coach of the year and head coach during Carolina’s Super Bowl season of 2015, is joining NFL Network.

Via BarrettSportsMedia.com, the league announced the hire on Thursday.

Rivera coached the Panthers from 2011 through 2019 and the Commanders from 2020 through 2023. In November 2020, he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma of a lymph node. He successfully beat the disease.

The league’s in-house media outlet also hired former NFL linebacker Manti Te’o and former NFL receiver Isaiah Stanback.

The hires come several months after the NFL abruptly dumped Melissa Stark, Andrew Siciliano, James Palmer, and Will Selva.

NFL Network also will televise seven games this season — three in London, one in Munich, and three on the Saturday of Week 17.