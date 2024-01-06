Ron Rivera says he’s enjoyed doing more coaching, less managing in last five weeks

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio five weeks ago and took on most of Del Rio’s responsibilities himself, and he’s glad to have done that.

Rivera, who is expected to be fired after Sunday’s season finale, said that he’s been having more fun coaching recently because he’s been more hands-on with the defensive coordinator responsibilities.

“You know, it’s interesting, and I don’t know if people will agree with me or believe in what I’m saying, but to hell with that,” Rivera said, via USA Today. “I managed for about three and a half years while I was here. I managed. Probably the last five weeks, I’ve coached. Getting back and doing the defensive coordinator stuff was a thrill.”

The 61-year-old Rivera may be hinting that he’d like a defensive coordinator job next year. He’s been a defensive coordinator twice in the NFL, from 2004 to 2006 with the Bears and from 2008 to 2010 with the Chargers. That could be his next step in the NFL.