Ronald Darby informs Texans of his retirement

A veteran cornerback is hanging it up.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Ronald Darby has informed the Texans that he’s electing to retire.

Darby, 31, had signed a one-year deal with the Texans in March.

A Bills second-round pick in 2015, Darby has appeared in 118 games with 107 starts for Buffalo, Philadelphia, Washington, Denver, Baltimore, and Jacksonville. Last season, he played 13 games with 12 starts for the Jaguars, recording nine passes defensed.

He’ll end his career with 106 passes defensed and eight interceptions. He won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles to cap the 2017 season.