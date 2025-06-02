 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ronald Darby informs Texans of his retirement

  
Published June 2, 2025 03:08 PM

A veteran cornerback is hanging it up.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Ronald Darby has informed the Texans that he’s electing to retire.

Darby, 31, had signed a one-year deal with the Texans in March.

A Bills second-round pick in 2015, Darby has appeared in 118 games with 107 starts for Buffalo, Philadelphia, Washington, Denver, Baltimore, and Jacksonville. Last season, he played 13 games with 12 starts for the Jaguars, recording nine passes defensed.

He’ll end his career with 106 passes defensed and eight interceptions. He won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles to cap the 2017 season.