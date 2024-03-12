Ronald Darby, Jaguars agree on two-year deal

Cornerback Ronald Darby and the Jaguars found common ground after the NFL’s negotiating window for free agents opened on Monday.

According to multiple reports, Darby has agreed to sign with the AFC South team. It’s set to be a two-year deal with a maximum value of $10 million.

Darby played 16 games and made seven starts for the Ravens last season. He had 28 tackles and seven passes defensed before making seven tackles and forcing a fumble in the postseason.

It was Darby’s first season in Baltimore. He has also played for Denver, Washington, Philadelphia, and Buffalo since entering the league in 2015.

Darby was not the only Ravens player to strike a deal with the Jaguars Monday. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay is also set to make the move to Jacksonville for the 2024 season.