MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Purdue at Indiana
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Indiana Hoosiers
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
MLB Best Bets, July 21: Angels vs Pirates
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_rosemcilroybunkershots_230721.jpg
Rose, Mcllroy hit clutch bunker shots on No. 5
nbc_dps_snyderharris_230721.jpg
Sale is ‘reason to celebrate’ for Commanders fans
nbc_cyc_tdf_endstage19_230721.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 19 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ronald Darby to work out for Texans

  
Published July 21, 2023 12:15 PM

The Texans are kicking the tires on a veteran cornerback ahead of training camp.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ronald Darby is working out for the team on Friday. Darby spent the last two seasons with the Broncos, but was released by Denver in March.

Darby had 53 tackles while starting 11 games in his first season with the Broncos, but he was limited to five appearances because of a torn ACL last season. Rapoport reports he is “recovering nicely” from that injury.

Darby spent time with Washington, Philadelphia, and Buffalo before making his way to Denver. He has 373 tackles, eight interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 89 career games.

The Texans currently have Steven Nelson, Derek Stingley Jr., Desmond King, Shaquill Griffin, Darius Phillips, Tavierre Thomas, Kendall Sheffield, Ka’Dar Hollman, D’Angelo Ross, and Cobi Francis.