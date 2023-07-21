Ronald Darby to work out for Texans

The Texans are kicking the tires on a veteran cornerback ahead of training camp.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ronald Darby is working out for the team on Friday. Darby spent the last two seasons with the Broncos, but was released by Denver in March.

Darby had 53 tackles while starting 11 games in his first season with the Broncos, but he was limited to five appearances because of a torn ACL last season. Rapoport reports he is “recovering nicely” from that injury.

Darby spent time with Washington, Philadelphia, and Buffalo before making his way to Denver. He has 373 tackles, eight interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 89 career games.

The Texans currently have Steven Nelson, Derek Stingley Jr., Desmond King, Shaquill Griffin, Darius Phillips, Tavierre Thomas, Kendall Sheffield, Ka’Dar Hollman, D’Angelo Ross, and Cobi Francis.