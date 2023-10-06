Ronnie Stanley, Marlon Humphrey, Odell Beckham Jr. questionable for Ravens

The Ravens hope to get a number of players back in the lineup on Sunday.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (hamstring) are all listed as questionable to play against the Steelers. Humphrey has not played this season, but was a full participant in practice on Friday while Beckham said that he expects to play after missing the last two games.

Stanley got a rest day Friday after two full practices earlier in the week. He’s missed the last three games, but the Ravens are likely to be without their other tackle. Right tackle Morgan Moses is doubtful with a shoulder injury.

Edge rusher Odafe Oweh (ankle) and safety Daryl Worley (shoulder) are out. Running back Justice Hill (foot, hamstring) is questionable and running back Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) is considered questionable to be activated from injured reserve to play this week.