Rookie K Ben Sauls among Steelers’ cuts

The Steelers cut 12 players Monday, the team announced.

The departure of veteran punter Cameron Johnston was previously reported. The Steelers’ cuts also included kicker Ben Sauls.

Pittsburgh tried to trade Sauls, who went 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts Thursday. The undrafted rookie hit from 38, 50, 49 and 28 yards in the victory over the Panthers.

He went 5-of-6 on his field goal attempts in the three preseason games and made all six PATs. His only miss was a 43-yarder that was wide right against the Buccaneers.

Sauls likely will draw interest on the waiver wire, with the Dolphins among teams in search of a kicker.

The Steelers also waived linebacker Mark Robinson, linebacker Julius Welschof, defensive back D’Shawn Jamison, defensive back Daryl Porter, defensive tackle Kyler Baugh, offensive lineman Steven Jones, offensive lineman Aiden Williams, running back Lew Nichols, tight end JJ Galbreath, wide receiver Max Hurleman and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon.