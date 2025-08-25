 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rookie K Ben Sauls among Steelers’ cuts

  
Published August 25, 2025 05:17 PM

The Steelers cut 12 players Monday, the team announced.

The departure of veteran punter Cameron Johnston was previously reported. The Steelers’ cuts also included kicker Ben Sauls.

Pittsburgh tried to trade Sauls, who went 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts Thursday. The undrafted rookie hit from 38, 50, 49 and 28 yards in the victory over the Panthers.

He went 5-of-6 on his field goal attempts in the three preseason games and made all six PATs. His only miss was a 43-yarder that was wide right against the Buccaneers.

Sauls likely will draw interest on the waiver wire, with the Dolphins among teams in search of a kicker.

The Steelers also waived linebacker Mark Robinson, linebacker Julius Welschof, defensive back D’Shawn Jamison, defensive back Daryl Porter, defensive tackle Kyler Baugh, offensive lineman Steven Jones, offensive lineman Aiden Williams, running back Lew Nichols, tight end JJ Galbreath, wide receiver Max Hurleman and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon.