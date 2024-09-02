Roquan Smith expects the Ravens to put on a show Thursday night against the Chiefs

The Ravens were the best team in the NFL during the 2023 regular season, but that came to an end when the Chiefs came to Baltimore in the AFC Championship Game and upset the Ravens on the way to their second consecutive championship. Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith is eager to show on Thursday night who the better team really is.

Smith said the Ravens are excited about the huge platform they’ll have in the opening Thursday night games, one of the most-watched games of the season every year, and he and his teammates plan to impress.

“What way to have a bigger show than when the whole entire world is watching you? Regardless of what happened last year, that’s last year. This is a completely new season,” Smith said. “The whole world is going to be watching, people from all over. I’m very excited about our defense, and our offense, special teams as well, to put a show on in front of the entire world, and look good while we’re doing it.”

The Chiefs are attempting a historic Super Bowl three-peat, but the Ravens can make a statement by going to Kansas City and pulling off the upset.