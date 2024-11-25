 Skip navigation
Roquan Smith is not expected to play Monday night

  
Published November 25, 2024 01:08 PM

It looks like the Ravens will have to beat Justin Herbert and the Chargers without the help of linebacker Roquan Smith.

Smith injured his hamstring in their Week 11 loss to the Steelers and he was listed as questionable after missing all three days of practice. That lack of on-field work seemed to be a bad omen for his availability and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is expected to be inactive on Monday night.

If Smith is scratched, it will be the first game that he misses due to injury since joining the Ravens.

Chris Board is listed as Smith’s backup on the Ravens’ depth chart.