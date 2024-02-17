Rosenhaus Sports also instructs draft picks to refuse to submit to cognitive testing

Multiple agencies are taking a stand against pre-draft cognitive testing.

In response to the news that Athletes First has notified teams that it has instructed its clients to refuse to submit to the S2 test and related evaluation techniques, Drew Rosenhaus of Rosenhaus Sports informs PFT that his firm made a similar communication to all NFL franchises.

“We notified the teams approximately the same time that A1 did that our rookie clients wouldn’t be taking those tests as well,” Rosenhaus said via text message.

Hopefully, it’s the start of a trend. Teams will be upset; we’ve already heard that some are, primarily as to the players taken after round one or two.

To that we say, too bad. These teams put incoming players through too much scrutiny under the guise of a “job interview.” The players already have done the job for multiple years, at no cost to their collegiate employers. If NFL teams are going to conduct intrusive testing and then leak the information to reporters who will publish it without thinking twice about whether they should, then the agents absolutely should tell the teams, to use the technical term, to piss up a rope.

To any other agencies that will be doing the same thing, let us know and we’ll give you the same public praise that Athletes First and Rosenhaus Sports have received.