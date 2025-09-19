Roughing the punter by Dolphins leads to Bills’ go-ahead TD

The Dolphins defense forced three consecutive Bills punts. Or almost did.

Zach Sieler roughed Buffalo punter Cameron Johnston, drawing a 15-yard penalty for roughing. Instead of the Dolphins having the ball at their own 2 in a tie game, the Bills got the ball back at Miami’s 36-yard line with 10:06 left.

Five plays later, Khalil Shakir was in the end zone after a 15-yard reception.

The Bills lead 28-21 with 7:17 remaining.

Buffalo has 321 yards, with Josh Allen going 21-of-27 for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Dalton Kincaid and Jackson Hawes had first-half touchdown receptions.

James Cook has 16 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown.