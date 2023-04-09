 Skip navigation
Russell Okung shows off massive weight reduction since retiring

  
Published April 9, 2023 07:47 PM
Most NFL offensive linemen spend their careers carrying around a bunch of extra weight. In recent years, more and more of them drop all of it and then some after they retire.

The latest is former offensive tackle Russell Okung, who posted a photo of himself on Sunday looking more svelte than most active players, regardless of position.

Reborn ,” he said in the tweet with the photo of his new profile.

Good for Russell, and for every other former player who finds a way to acquire a far more normal and healthy physique once their playing careers end.

At six feet, five inches, Okung had a playing weight of 310 pounds. He looks to be in the range of 220, at most, in his new photo.

A top 10 pick in 2010, Okung spent eleven seasons in the NFL, six with the Seahawks, one with the Broncos, two with the Chargers, and one with the Panthers.

He won a Super Bowl in Seattle, and he qualified for a pair of Pro Bowls, in 2012 and 2017.