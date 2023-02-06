 Skip navigation
Russell Willson “fired up” and “excited to get to work” with Sean Payton

  
Published February 6, 2023 10:49 AM
nbc_pft_paytononwilson_230602
February 6, 2023 03:01 PM
Sean Payton says Russell Wilson’s performance team won’t have access to the facility, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explain why this is exactly what the QB needs.

The Broncos held their introductory press conference with head coach Sean Payton on Monday.

Their quarterback made his feelings known about the days happenings with a tweet.

“Excited to get to work . Fired Up! Congrats Coach,” Wilson said, tagging Payton and the Broncos.

Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports said on the Jan. 19 episode of The Heard that Wilson had been in contact with Payton and wanted the coach to come to Denver. Part of that was Wilson knowing he “needs fixing ” and wanting Payton to come in and help.

Wilson had the worst season of his career in 2022, completing 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,524 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was also sacked a league-leading 55 times, despite playing only 15 games.

But Wilson will face at least some changes in the building with Payton at the helm. The head coach said on Monday that players having their own personal coaches in the building is “foreign ” to him and won’t happen any longer.