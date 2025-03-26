Russell Wilson expects to be the Giants starter

In the last week, the Giants have gone from Tommy DeVito as the only quarterback on their depth chart to adding Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. The Giants also haven’t ruled out drafting a quarterback.

In 2024, the Steelers acquired Justin Fields in a trade with the Bears a day after signing Wilson. Wilson won the job over Fields, though a calf injury kept him out until Week 7.

Now, Wilson finds himself competing for the starting job for another team.

“Yeah, I expect to be the starter and come in here and be ready to rock and roll every day,” Wilson said in his introductory news conference, via video from SNYGiants. “To be able to lead. I think this team is looking for someone to lead them in every way in terms of the process in the offseason, during the season, our habits and our thought process and how we create a great winning culture and how to continue to establish that and really build on the things we do well and the things that we continue to need to do.

“I think the big part of me is this will be my 14th year to be able to lead an amazing group of men that really have big hopes and goals and dreams and desires, and we all share the same goal. So, I think that’s the best part about it is I get to be around a lot of extremely, extremely talented guys.”

In the past four seasons, Wilson is 23-32 as a starter with three different teams. He has 83 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in that time.