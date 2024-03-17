Russell Wilson expresses excitement at Justin Fields joining him in Pittsburgh

The Steelers’ quarterback room in 2024 will feature a pairing that not long ago would have seemed impossible: Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Wilson, who is expected to start in Pittsburgh in 2024, wrote on social media that he’s excited for the opportunity to work with Fields.

“Let’s get it @justnfields ! QB room bout to be 🔥 🔥 🔥" Wilson wrote.

While Wilson is likely to start and Fields is likely to back him up, it could be a concern for Wilson that the Steelers have acquired a talented quarterback who’s 11 years younger. With the Steelers having no contractual obligations to either Wilson or Fields beyond 2024, if Wilson falters early in the season, the Steelers might want to see what Fields can do before deciding what to do at the quarterback position in 2025.

For now, however, Wilson is welcoming Fields to Pittsburgh, and the Steelers have a quarterback room that represents an upgrade over last year, at a cost of just $4.44 million in salary cap space and a conditional 2025 third-day draft pick.