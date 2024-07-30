Russell Wilson finally gets some training-camp work with Steelers

Quarterback Russell Wilson injured a calf during the team’s conditioning test. On Tuesday, he finally participated in training-camp practice. It was also the first training-camp practice of 2024 in pads.

Via 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, Wilson took a few snaps in 7-on-7 and executed a handoff in 11-on-11 drills.

“I feel good, getting better every day,” Wilson said, via 93.7 The Fan. “It’s just good to be out here with the guys, putting the helmet on. Getting the work today, the quarterback drills and fundamental work. Being in there with the fellas is always the best part. It was a good day.”

Still, he didn’t do much. And it sounds like coach Mike Tomlin isn’t ready to hit the gas.

“We will play it day-to-day and play it by ear,” Tomlin said. “I’m slowing down the progress and I’ve been pretty clear about this.”

It’s smart to ensure that Wilson is healthy. However, Wilson’s absence is giving Justin Fields more and more chances to get comfortable in the offense, while Wilson isn’t.

Remember, Wilson had the pole position for the starting job. Plenty of drivers who win the pole position don’t win the race. In this case, the guy with pole position blew a tire before the race started — and it’s still not fully fixed.