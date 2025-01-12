Russell Wilson gets Steelers on the board, Ravens still up 21-7

The second half of Saturday’s game against the Ravens is off to a much better start for the Steelers than the first half.

The Steelers forced a Ravens punt to open the third quarter, but were staring at a long field after Baltimore downed the punt at the Steelers’ 2-yard-line. Russell Wilson hit wide receiver Calvin Austin for a 25-yard gain on third down, though, and the Steelers were on their way to their first points of the game.

Those points came on a 30-yard rainbow from Wilson to wide receiver Van Jefferson. The score cut the Ravens’ lead to 21-7 with 8:05 left in the third quarter.

Wilson also had a 37-yard completion to wide receiver Mike Williams and the Steelers will need several more big plays like that to mount a comeback.