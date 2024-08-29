Russell Wilson: I’m ready, we’re ready, goal is a seventh Lombardi Trophy in Pittsburgh

Steelers starting quarterback Russell Wilson believes he can win a second Super Bowl for himself and a seventh for Pittsburgh.

“I know I’m ready, we’re ready, and we’re looking forward to playing,” Wilson said. “The goal is to help the Pittsburgh Steelers win a seventh trophy.”

Wilson made clear that despite his ugly two years in Denver, he still sees himself as a franchise quarterback who can lead a team to a title.

“I came here to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, help us win another Super Bowl,” Wilson said. “I believe in this football team.”

Wilson knows he has a lot to prove after the last two years, but he says he always approaches his work like he has something to prove.

“Every day you try to prove yourself in who you are, how you go about it,” Wilson said.

At age 35 and on a one-year contract, Wilson doesn’t have a lot of time to prove himself in Pittsburgh.