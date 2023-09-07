Russell Wilson: I’ve proven what I can do, I have to do it again

Quarterback Russell Wilson’s first year in Denver did not go the way he or the Broncos wanted it, but he feels they are at “a great moment in time” as they head into his second season with the team.

The owners who took over last year have started putting a stamp on the team, including the hiring of Sean Payton as the head coach, and Wilson said he feels like “everything’s new” even as he knows that last season’s experience continues to hang over his head. On Wednesday, Wilson said he understands the doubts that his 2022 performance has created about what will happen in 2023 but expressed confidence that he will prove that it was an aberration as the Broncos move into the franchise’s next chapter.

“I’m used to some of those who believe and some of those who doubt, and I think that when you’re playing high stakes and you dream to be the best you can possibly be every day, there’s always going to be people that question whether you can do it or not,’’ Wilson said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. “And I think I’ve proven that throughout my career what I can do and I got to do it again.”

Wilson was asked if he’s keeping receipts of those who doubt him and acknowledged that “you’ve got them in your back pocket sometimes.” If this season goes as well as Wilson, Payton and the Broncos hope, those receipts and everything else from 2022 can be discarded once and for all.