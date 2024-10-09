Russell Wilson listed as full participant in Wednesday’s practice

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that quarterback Russell Wilson would be a full participant in practice for the first time this week and now Pittsburgh’s injury report notes that indeed is the case.

Wilson (calf) fully practiced on Wednesday, as the Steelers prepare to play the Raiders this weekend.

Tomlin noted in his Monday press conference that Wilson would start out by taking reps with the scout team, so as to not disrupt Justin Fields’ preparation. But the team is set to monitor Wilson and how he responds. Tomlin added that the “door is ajar” for Wilson to potentially be active this weekend but, “He’s got to show up on Thursday and see where the roads lead us in terms of that.”

Last season with Denver, Wilson completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,70 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Also on the injury report, safety Damontae Kazee (ankle), linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), running back/returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), and defensive end DeMarvin Leal (neck) did not participate.

Running back Jaylen Warren (knee), and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) were limited.

Running back Najee Harris, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, guard Isaac Seumalo, linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi all received rest days.