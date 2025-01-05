 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should 'take his time' with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year's resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends "totally legal" low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I'm ready for free agency, want to see what's next
Russell Wilson, Pat Freiermuth cut Bengals lead to 19-14

  
Published January 4, 2025 10:45 PM

The Steelers defense has kept buying the offense chances on Saturday night and the offense finally took advantage of one in the fourth quarter.

After the Steelers held to force a 23-yard Cade York field goal, Russell Wilson was able to orchestrate a 65-yard drive that ended with the Steelers’ second touchdown of the day. One play after scrambling 12 yards for a first down, Wilson found a wide-open Pat Freiermuth for a 19-yard score that cut Cincinnati’s lead to 19-14 with just over eight minutes left to play.

Wilson was 7-of-9 on the drive and one of the incompletions came on wide receiver George Pickens’s second drop of the night.

The drive wasn’t without any negatives for the Steelers. Running back Najee Harris went for a medical evaluation after taking a big shot to the head from Bengals linebacker Germane Pratt.