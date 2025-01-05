Russell Wilson, Pat Freiermuth cut Bengals lead to 19-14

The Steelers defense has kept buying the offense chances on Saturday night and the offense finally took advantage of one in the fourth quarter.

After the Steelers held to force a 23-yard Cade York field goal, Russell Wilson was able to orchestrate a 65-yard drive that ended with the Steelers’ second touchdown of the day. One play after scrambling 12 yards for a first down, Wilson found a wide-open Pat Freiermuth for a 19-yard score that cut Cincinnati’s lead to 19-14 with just over eight minutes left to play.

Wilson was 7-of-9 on the drive and one of the incompletions came on wide receiver George Pickens’s second drop of the night.

The drive wasn’t without any negatives for the Steelers. Running back Najee Harris went for a medical evaluation after taking a big shot to the head from Bengals linebacker Germane Pratt.