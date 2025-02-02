Russell Wilson: Pete Carroll will do great, but I’m focused on Steelers

Pete Carroll’s return to the NFL as the head coach of the Raiders has sparked some thought of a possible reunion with quarterback Russell Wilson, but it’s not on Wilson’s mind right now.

That was the word from the quarterback from the Pro Bowl this weekend. Wilson, who is set for free agency in March, said that he wants to remain with the Steelers after the team was knocked out of the playoffs and he played a similar tune when asked about the possibility of playing for Carroll again.

“Pete’s going to be a great coach, obviously,” Wilson said, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “He’s great at what he does. But I’m focused on the Steelers.”

Carroll said last week that it is too early to say if the Raiders would consider Wilson as they put together their 2025 roster and there are reasons to believe that they way things ended in Seattle could preclude another partnership, so there doesn’t seem to be any real momentum building for Wilson to wind up in Vegas.