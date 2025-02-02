 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Russell Wilson: Pete Carroll will do great, but I’m focused on Steelers

  
Published February 2, 2025 09:46 AM

Pete Carroll’s return to the NFL as the head coach of the Raiders has sparked some thought of a possible reunion with quarterback Russell Wilson, but it’s not on Wilson’s mind right now.

That was the word from the quarterback from the Pro Bowl this weekend. Wilson, who is set for free agency in March, said that he wants to remain with the Steelers after the team was knocked out of the playoffs and he played a similar tune when asked about the possibility of playing for Carroll again.

“Pete’s going to be a great coach, obviously,” Wilson said, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “He’s great at what he does. But I’m focused on the Steelers.”

Carroll said last week that it is too early to say if the Raiders would consider Wilson as they put together their 2025 roster and there are reasons to believe that they way things ended in Seattle could preclude another partnership, so there doesn’t seem to be any real momentum building for Wilson to wind up in Vegas.