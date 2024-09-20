Russell Wilson questionable, Justin Fields again set to start

Russell Wilson is officially questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Chargers, which means Justin Fields is once again set to start at quarterback for Pittsburgh.

Wilson (calf) was a limited participant in all three days of practice this week. Fields has helped lead the team to a 2-0 start with wins over Atlanta and Denver.

“It’s going to be fun,” Fields said this week, via Teresa Varley of the team’s website. “Looking forward to this weekend playing the Chargers. It’s going to be a good matchup. Great team over there. So, I’m excited for it.”

Fields has completed 70 percent of his passes for 273 yards with one touchdown. He’s also rushed for 84 yards on 22 carries.

Offensive tackle Troy Fautanu is questionable after he was added to the report with a knee injury on Friday. He was limited in the session.

Guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) are both out.

Receiver Roman Wilson (ankle) is off the report after he was limited on Wednesday and a full participant on Thursday and Friday.