Russell Wilson remains a full participant in Thursday’s practice

  
Published October 10, 2024 04:39 PM

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson appears ready for a return this week. For the second consecutive day, Wilson had a full practice.

He had 14 consecutive limited practices before this week since aggravating his calf injury in the Sept. 5 practice. Before Wednesday, Sept. 4 was the last time he practiced fully.

Justin Fields is expected to start again, but coach Mike Tomlin said that the “door is ajar” for Wilson to be active Sunday.

Wilson could become the team’s starter again sooner than later.

Wilson originally injured his calf pushing a sled during the team’s conditioning test the day before training camp. He thought the injury was fully healed after he missed 10 practices while rehabbing during training camp.

Wilson played six series in the preseason and was on track to start the season opener until he felt tightness in his calf during the Thursday practice before the Week 1 game.

The Steelers added tight end Pat Freiermuth (calf) to the practice report and list him as limited. Running back Jaylen Warren (knee) had another limited practice.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) returned to practice as a limited participant.

Safety Damontae Kazee (ankle), linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), running back/returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (rest) and defensive end DeMarvin Leal (neck) did not participate again.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) remained limited.