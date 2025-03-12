Russell Wilson set to visit Browns

Quarterback Russell Wilson has not found a home for the 2025 season and he’s set to meet with a potential employer.

According to multiple reports, Wilson will visit the Browns in Cleveland this week. The Browns agreed to trade for Kenny Pickett this week, but word was that the team was still in the market for a veteran quarterback as they look for a starter with Deshaun Watson out of action due to his torn Achilles.

A return to Pittsburgh or a move to the Giants have also been mentioned as possibilities for Wilson. Both of those teams are also pursuing Aaron Rodgers with Wilson left to wait to see where Rodgers lands.

Throwing the Browns into the mix could lead to someone deciding to press forward with Wilson sooner than expected, but, for now, Rodgers appears to be option No. 1 for both clubs.