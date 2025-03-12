 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Russell Wilson set to visit Browns

  
Published March 12, 2025 04:07 PM

Quarterback Russell Wilson has not found a home for the 2025 season and he’s set to meet with a potential employer.

According to multiple reports, Wilson will visit the Browns in Cleveland this week. The Browns agreed to trade for Kenny Pickett this week, but word was that the team was still in the market for a veteran quarterback as they look for a starter with Deshaun Watson out of action due to his torn Achilles.

A return to Pittsburgh or a move to the Giants have also been mentioned as possibilities for Wilson. Both of those teams are also pursuing Aaron Rodgers with Wilson left to wait to see where Rodgers lands.

Throwing the Browns into the mix could lead to someone deciding to press forward with Wilson sooner than expected, but, for now, Rodgers appears to be option No. 1 for both clubs.