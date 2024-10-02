 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
kevinoconnell.jpg
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation

Russell Wilson still listed as limited on Wednesday

  
Published October 2, 2024 04:05 PM

As the Steelers begin the practice week for Sunday’s matchup with the Cowboys, things remain the same when it comes to quarterback Russell Wilson’s participation listing.

Wilson was officially limited in Wednesday’s session with his calf injury.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that the team is preparing to start Justin Fields this week. While Tomlin said Wilson’s practice reps would increase, they haven’t gone up to a full amount quite yet.

Fields has completed 70.6 percent of his passes for 830 yards with three touchdowns and one interception so far this season.

The Steelers did get guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) back to practice and he was a full participant.

Running back Jaylen Warren (knee), linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), linebacker Nick Herbig (ankle), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), and running back Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) all did not practice.

Defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (ankle) was also limited and linebacker Jeremiah Moon (ankle) was also a full participant.