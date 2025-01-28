Russell Wilson tabbed for Pro Bowl as a replacement

Russell Wilson may be one-and-done as a Steelers quarterback, but he can always tell people that his time in Pittsburgh ended with an invitation to the Pro Bowl.

Wilson was added to the growing list of replacement players who will be headed to Orlando for the skills competitions and flag football game that now make up the event. Wilson and Drake Maye were announced as replacements for Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson on Tuesday.

Wilson missed the first six games of the season with a calf injury and piloted the Steelers to wins in six of his first seven starts. The Steelers lost their final four regular season games, however, and got bounced from the playoffs by the Ravens in the Wild Card round.

Wilson was 214-of-336 for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions during the regular season. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last year and team president Art Rooney II said he’d like to see the team re-sign Wilson or Justin Fields this offseason, but gave no indication of which direction he’d like to see the team go beyond that.