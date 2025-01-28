 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Russell Wilson tabbed for Pro Bowl as a replacement

  
Published January 28, 2025 02:37 PM

Russell Wilson may be one-and-done as a Steelers quarterback, but he can always tell people that his time in Pittsburgh ended with an invitation to the Pro Bowl.

Wilson was added to the growing list of replacement players who will be headed to Orlando for the skills competitions and flag football game that now make up the event. Wilson and Drake Maye were announced as replacements for Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson on Tuesday.

Wilson missed the first six games of the season with a calf injury and piloted the Steelers to wins in six of his first seven starts. The Steelers lost their final four regular season games, however, and got bounced from the playoffs by the Ravens in the Wild Card round.

Wilson was 214-of-336 for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions during the regular season. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last year and team president Art Rooney II said he’d like to see the team re-sign Wilson or Justin Fields this offseason, but gave no indication of which direction he’d like to see the team go beyond that.