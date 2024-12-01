Russell Wilson throws pick-six to Cam Taylor-Britt, but Steelers answer to tie game 7-7

Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt made a big play in the first quarter today against the Steelers.

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson tried to find wide receiver George Pickens near the right sideline, but Pickens fell down on his route and Taylor-Britt grabbed the ball and raced downfield for a 51-yard interception return touchdown.

Taylor-Britt made contact with Pickens on the play that former NFL referee Gene Steratore said on the CBS broadcast should have been flagged for illegal use of hands.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin was having words with Pickens on the sideline after the play, and it may have motivated him, as Pickens scored a touchdown on the next drive to make the score 7-7.

The Bengals’ offense had gone three-and-out to start the game, but Taylor-Britt’s highlight-reel play for the Bengals’ defense more than made up for that.

It’s a big day for the Bengals, who may need to run the table to get to the playoffs. Starting today against the first-place Steelers.