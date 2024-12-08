Russell Wilson throws two TDs, Steelers beat Browns 27-14

The Steelers didn’t play their best on Sunday, but they were plenty good enough to beat the Browns, 27-14.

Pittsburgh finished with just 267 total yards, but the club was able to take advantage of key turnovers by Cleveland to win the game. Quarterback Jameis Winston was looking for Nick Chubb in the second quarter when he instead tossed an interception to defensive lineman Keeanu Benton.

A few plays later, Najee Harris was in the end zone to give the Steelers a 10-7 lead.

Pittsburgh didn’t look back from there, taking a 13-7 lead into halftime. And the club extended that with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Van Jefferson followed by a 20-yard touchdown to Pat Freiermuth.

That made the score 27-7. Cleveland scored again with David Njoku’s 15-yard TD midway through the fourth quarter. That was Winston’s second touchdown of the day, with his first a 35-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy in the opening period.

Wilson ended the game 15-of-26 passing for 158 yards with two touchdowns. On the other side, Winston was 24-of-41 for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two picks.

Cleveland’s third turnover was a muffed punt by returner Kadarius Toney, who was just signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

The Browns outgained the Steelers 300 to 267 but were just 2-of-13 on third down.

Now at 10-3, the Steelers will head across Pennsylvania to play the Eagles next Sunday afternoon.

The 3-10 Browns will host the Chiefs in Week 15.