 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Russell Wilson wants to return to the Steelers in 2025

  
Published January 12, 2025 01:01 AM

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson started his first season as a starter with the Steelers at 6-1. He finished at 6-6, capped by the team’s latest playoff loss in a string that dates back to 2016.

He’ll be a free agent in March. Does he want to return to Pittsburgh for 2025?

“Obviously, I hope I’m here,” Wilson told reporters after Saturday night’s 28-14 playoff loss to the Ravens. “I trust God, whenever that is. And it’s a special, special place. And I know God brought me here for a reason.”

The decision will be made by a different man upstairs. Or perhaps by some combination of the trinity of owner Art Rooney II, G.M. Omar Khan, and coach Mike Tomlin.

For now, Tomlin wasn’t willing to discuss the future of the quarterback position. He did say that Wilson’s play, like the rest of the team’s, “wasn’t good enough.” Tomlin nevertheless praised Wilson for the “way he led the group out of the locker room after the [first] half.”

The Steelers got Wilson for the one-year veteran minimum of $1.21 million, thanks to the fact that the Broncos owed him $39 million minus whatever he made elsewhere. The first question is whether the Steelers want to try it again or move in a different direction.

Each of their three quarterbacks (Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen) have expiring contracts. Last year, they cleared out the depth chart and started over. With the results ultimately no different from 2023, the team might make another big change at the most important position on the team.

If they choose to move on, Wilson apparently will as well.

“I’ve got so much more ball left in me,” Wilson said.

He’s never been a free agent in the traditional sense. Last year, he had the cushion of cash that Denver owed him. This year, the market will determine his value.

Will there be a starting job if Pittsburgh goes in a different direction? Will Wilson accept a backup job? Most former franchise quarterbacks won’t, and don’t.

It will be one of the many storylines in another NFL offseason full of them. And if there’s no spot on the top of a depth chart, Wilson will have some decisions to make about where and how he fits in the game that he still loves.