Russell Wilson will be a full participant in Wednesday’s practice

Russell Wilson is getting closer to being ready to play.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in his Tuesday press conference that Wilson will be a full participant in practice on Wednesday. This marks a shift from Wilson’s previous level of on-field work.

“We’re in a little bit different place as I stand here today with Russ,” Tomlin said. “Tomorrow will be the first Wednesday that he’ll be a scheduled full participant, we’ll see where that leads us. First, we’ll see if he’s, obviously, able to pull it off and get through the session. And if he does, what is the quality of that work look like? The ability to protect himself, etc. — some of the conversations that we’ve been having, but having more in a hypothetical way.

“He’s at the point of health now where we can work on a Wednesday without restrictions. And so, we’ll do so.”

But that doesn’t mean Wilson is ready to come in and be the starter, as Justin Fields is still slated to take first-team practice snaps.

"[Wilson will] get reps with the second unit as to not disrupt Justin’s preparation,” Tomlin said. “And then we’ll see where all of that leads us as we push through the week.”

Wilson has been sidelined by a calf injury and has not been able to play over the first five weeks.

Tomlin added that with Wilson taking second-team reps, the “door is ajar” for Wilson to serve as Pittsburgh’s backup on Sunday against Las Vegas. But beyond that, Tomlin did not want to go into hypotheticals.