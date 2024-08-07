Russell Wilson won’t play Friday, but still leads competition with Justin Fields

Dealing with a calf injury, quarterback Russell Wilson is one of several Steelers who won’t play in Friday’s preseason game against the Texans. But he is still leading Pittsburgh’s QB competition over Justin Fields.

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that was the case during his Wednesday press conference.

“You guys saw the depth chart that I released yesterday — that is real,” Tomlin said.

The head coach added that it “very much is a competition” between Wilson and Fields.

“What happens in-stadium is weighted heavier than a practice setting because it’s more game-like,” Tomlin said.

Wilson has not been able to take many practice snaps through the first couple of weeks of camp, which has allowed Fields an opportunity to display what he can do. Tomlin particularly noted the improvement in Fields’ footwork over the course of the offseason and camp.

“I think he just comes to compete every day,” Tomlin said of Fields. “He’s got an awesome competitive spirit. We’ve got a competitive environment and it seems like he’s enjoying it. He’s doing a really good job of acclimating himself to it and his teammates and letting his talents show.”

Tomlin plans to play Fields and the starting unit for a couple of series against Houston. That will be a chance for Fields to potentially close the gap between him and Wilson.

“I think everything is an audition,” Tomlin said. “Everything that we do is an audition, not only for him but for others.”