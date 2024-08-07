Steelers list Russell Wilson as starting quarterback

Russell Wilson remains in pole position.

The 35-year-old veteran, a Super Bowl winner and one-time short-list franchise quarterback, appears as the starter in the Steelers’ first depth chart of preseason. Wilson has not practiced much during training camp, due to a calf injury suffered during the conditioning test.

Justin Fields, a first-round pick of the Bears in 2021, is the second stringer.

Kyle Allen is the third-stringer. followed by John Rhys Plumlee.

Cordarrelle Patterson is listed as the third-string running back, along with La’Michal Perine. Najee Harris (whose fifth-year option for 2025 wasn’t picked up) remains the starter, and Jaylen Warren is the backup.

The starting receivers are George Pickens, Van Jefferson, and Calvin Austin III.

First-round left tackle Troy Fautanu is on the second team, behind Dan Moore Jr.

To no surprise, Patterson is listed as the lone kickoff returner for the Steelers. Given his skills at the position, it’ll be interesting to see whether opponents kick the ball out of the end zone and give the Steelers the 30 as their starting field position.