Russell Wilson’s second touchdown pass pads the Steelers’ lead to 30-15

  
Published October 20, 2024 11:08 PM

Van Jefferson’s father, Shawn, coaches the Jets receivers. None of the Jets receivers have a touchdown tonight, as tight end Tyler Conkin has Aaron Rodgers’ only scoring pass.

Van Jefferson just scored his first touchdown since 2022, catching a 4-yarder from Russell Wilson. It has the Steelers on top 30-15 with 12:09 left.

Wilson has two touchdown throws in his Steelers debut, 15 of 28 passes for 228 yards. Justin Fields had only two games with more passing yards in his six starts.

The Jets had a chance to keep it close but stalled at the Pittsburgh 17, and Greg Zuerlein’s 35-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Dean Lowry. The Steelers earlier blocked Zuerlein’s extra point attempt, but officials erred in penalizing Pittsburgh for leverage.