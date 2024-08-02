 Skip navigation
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Vikings haven't engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
NFL attacks jury's basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Vikings haven't engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
NFL attacks jury's basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Russell Wilson’s training-camp injury puts his potential redemption year in danger

  
Published August 2, 2024 02:45 PM

When it became clear that the Broncos would release quarterback Russell Wilson, he had a plan for sticking it to Denver. That plan could be backfiring on him.

With the Broncos owing him $38 million this year, subject to offset, Wilson took the minimum salary from the Steelers of $1.21 million. This forces the Broncos to pay Wilson $36.79 million.

It gives the Steelers a very cheap option, at starter or backup. And with the Steelers making a minimum financial investment in Wilson, the Steelers will be feeling no internal political compulsion to play him. If he wins the job, great. If he doesn’t, they’ll play someone else and have a Super Bowl-winning quarterback as their insurance policy.

Wilson is actually the lowest-paid veteran quarterback on the team. Justin Fields will get $1.616 million this year. Kyle Allen gets $1.292 million.

So with Wilson suffering a calf injury during the conditioning test and the Steelers taking it slow with his recovery, Fields (and, for that matter, Allen) have gotten extra reps in new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s system. If Fields performs well enough to win the job, Wilson really can’t do anything but wait for an opportunity.

If he wants to be a clear-cut starter in 2025, he needs to play this year. And he needs to play well. Both are in jeopardy due to the injury.

The good news is he’ll be making $38 million this year, no matter what. The not-good news is that his opportunities to be a starter could be drying up, forcing him to choose between remaining in the game as a backup or walking away, as soon as next year.