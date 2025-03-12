Russell Wilson’s visits raise stakes for Steelers in Aaron Rodgers talks

The Steelers could be using the possibility of re-signing Russell Wilson as leverage in their talks with Aaron Rodgers. Wilson will soon be complicating that effort.

Wilson’s upcoming visits to the Browns and Giants raise the stakes for the Steelers. If Wilson signs elsewhere, the pendulum swings Rodgers’s way. And if Rodgers’s signs elsewhere, the Steelers could be relegated to the Mason Rudolph/Duck Hodges plan.

If the Steelers and Rodgers didn’t have a significant gap in their respective positions, a deal would already be done. After agreeing to pay receiver D.K. Metcalf $150 million over five years, Pittsburgh seems to be tightening the purse strings with Rodgers.

Maybe they don’t think he’s worth what he wants. Maybe they think he needs them more than they need him.

Regardless, good luck getting the ball to Metcalf often enough and accurately enough to justify that contract with a quarterback making far closer to the veteran minimum than the market maximum.