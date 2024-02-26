Ryan Clark, ESPN strike verbal deal to continue relationship

Ryan Clark is staying put.

Two weeks after his contract with ESPN expired, Clark has verbally agreed to terms on a new deal, according to Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com.

The key word is “verbally.” Until everyone has signed, the deal isn’t done.

Clark had been vocal about his lack of a contract, making reference to it in multiple posts on X. When PFT addressed the issue eight days ago, ESPN had an offer on the table for Clark.

Either he accepted it, or there were additional negotiations that got the deal done.

Once the verbal deal becomes a binding, written deal, Clark will continue to work for ESPN. He also hosts Inside the NFL, and he’s a member of the popular Pivot podcast.