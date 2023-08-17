Ryan Jensen skips Buccaneeers’ trip to New York for practices, game

The Buccaneers don’t know who their starting quarterback will be for Week 1 at Minnesota. They also don’t know who their starting center will be, for entirely different reasons.

Although veteran Ryan Jensen did not start camp on the physically unable to perform list following last year’s knee injury, he has yet to participate in team drills. Making the situation even more ominous is the fact that, as noted by JoeBucsFan.com, Jensen didn’t accompany the team to New York for joint practices (well, practice) and a preseason game.

As a team official explained it to JoeBucsFan.com, it was known early in the week that Jensen wouldn’t practice or play against the Jets, so there was little reason for him to go.

That seems a bit odd, given that his presence during meetings and practices and other interactions will potentially benefit Jensen and his teammates. It suggests that he’s potentially getting some sort of injury treatment that will be better implemented if he’s in Tampa.

Jensen suffered a serious knee injury in training camp last year. He managed to return to play in the postseason loss to the Cowboys. His current absence from team activities justifiably raises questions as to whether he’ll be ready to go when the season begins.

He’s a potential candidate for placement on non-season-ending injured reserve after the final roster cuts are made on August 29. That would free up a roster spot while Jensen continues to move toward a potential return.

Jensen nevertheless remains the starting center on the unofficial preseason depth chart. Robert Hainsey is the backup, with Chris Murray No. 3.

A free agent in 2022, Jensen opted to stay with the Bucs after Tom Brady unretired, signing a three-year, $39 million deal. The contract was restructured earlier this year, to create cap space.