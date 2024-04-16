Ryan Kelly, entering the final year of his contract, wants to remain with Colts long term

Ryan Kelly has spent his entire career in Indianapolis since the Colts made him a first-round pick in 2016. He has seen a lot in eight seasons — two General Managers, three head coaches, 11 starting quarterbacks, 62 wins, 68 losses and two playoff appearances.

He has signed two contracts, and as he enters the final year of his current deal scheduled to make an $11.375 million base salary, Kelly hopes to sign another and end his career where he began it.

“I want to stay here,” Kelly said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “It’s my ninth year here. It’s the last year of my contract, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want another one.”

Kelly, 30, has started 111 games and made his fourth Pro Bowl in 2023.

He said contract talks have not begun, but Kelly is hopeful after the Colts brought back 11 of 15 free agents this offseason. In addition, middle linebacker Zaire Franklin and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner signed contract extensions.

Could Kelly be next up?

“We’ll see what happens,” Kelly said.